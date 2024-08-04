Danville wins Appy League Championship

The Danville Otterbots won the 2024 Appalachian League Championship by defeating the Greeneville Flyboys 11-5.

With the score tied 1-1 after the first inning, Danville exploded for six runs in the second to take command of the game and never looked back.

Greeneville tacked on four runs in the top of the ninth, but their rally fell way short.

Danville finished the regular season atop the East Division with a league-best 31-17 record.

The Otterbots beat Burlington last Thursday in the divisional final, 3-2 to reach the league title game.

Greeneville, tops in the West Division with a 28-16 record, reached the title game with a 6-5 win Thursday over Kingsport.