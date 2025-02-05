DAR Good Citizen at Pulaski County High School

Ethan Rais Easter, a senior at Pulaski County High School, has been selected as the DAR Good Citizen for the 2024-25 school year, sponsored by the Count Pulaski Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

Ethan is the son of Tish and Steve Easter of Pulaski.

The Cougars Scholars Academic Program, Southwest Virginia Governor’s School, Phi Theta Kappa, MACC Team, PCHS Forensics Team and PCHS Swim team are some of the activities in which he has participated.

Ethan exemplifies the qualities which the Good Citizen Program recognizes.

He plans to attend college at Virginia Tech or the University of Virginia, and to major in engineering, after which he hopes to be a contributor and a leader in his community.

The DAR Good Citizen program recognizes outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, school and communities and is intended to encourage and reward these students. This program is open to all high school seniors enrolled in public or private schools accredited by their state board of education.

The student selected as the school’s DAR Good Citizen must have the following qualities:

Dependability (truthfulness, honesty, punctuality, )

Service (cooperation, helpfulness, responsibility, )

Leadership (personality, self-control, initiative, )

Patriotism (unselfish loyalty to American ideals).

Ethan will be recognized by the Count Pulaski Chapter in April and will be presented with a pin, a certificate and other gifts. He will be recognized at the Pulaski County High School Awards Assembly at the end of the school year.

The Count Pulaski Chapter is one chapter of the National Society of the American Revolution which strives to preserve the heritage and history of the United States of America. This chapter meets on the first Monday of every month at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum, in Newbern, Virginia, at 1:00 p.m. Membership in the Society is open to any female over eighteen years of age. Please contact Chapter Regent, Peggy Hemmings at 540-674-6125 if interested in being a member of DAR.