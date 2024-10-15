DAR holding fundraiser for grave marker

The Count Pulaski Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is raising funds to purchase and install a marker at the gravesite of local patriots James Mayo Hage, Joseph Howe and Daniel Howe.

We are grateful to Hoge descendant, Tom Hoge and his wife, Madeline for offering to host a fundraising event at historic Belle Hampton Farm in Dublin.

We invite you and your members to join us for Red, White and Wagyu Bites from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.

Tickets are $50 per person and attendance will be limited to 50 people.

Please visit https://www.belle-hampton.com/events/red-white-and-wagyubites or scan the QR code below for tickets.