Darlene M. Rorrer, age 90 of Pulaski passed away peacefully Sunday, May 12, 2024 at her home. Born April 12, 1934 in Foster Falls, she was the daughter of the late Harry Malcolm Meredith & Bessie Bryant Meredith. She was also preceded in death by her husband Billy Ellis Rorrer, brothers Harry Malcolm Meredith, Jr., Bernie Leo Meredith and Ronald Everett Meredith.

Darlene is survived by her

Daughter – Sherri Rorrer Quesenberry – Pulaski

Special Pet – Roscoe P. (Perfect Puppy)

Brother – Charles (Eleanor) Meredith – Rocky Mount, VA

Nieces and Nephews – Donna, Dana and Diane & Sue, Sandy, Teresa , Denise, Richard and John.

Special thanks to Edward & Betty Gregory and Faye White who were her 24-hour Back Creek Blessings. Also, a thank you to Intrepid Hospice nursing staff for their care, consideration, hugs and support.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Monday, May 20, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel with Pastor Teresa Tolbert officiating. Interment will follow at the Thornspring UMC Cemetery, Pulaski County.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Darlene’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

