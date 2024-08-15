David Elwood Harden, age 78 of Pulaski, and formerly Bland, Virginia passed peacefully on August 11, 2024 surrounded by his wife Teresa of 37 years and his family. David retired from Klopman Mills in Dublin and Volvo in Dublin. David’s lifelong love and passion was horses. His great love for the equestrian world shown through in his dedication to maintaining and supporting the bland county show ring for over a decade…

David was a “Jack of all trades” and there wasn’t a task nor challenge that he wouldn’t face. David was the son of the late David Morgan Harden and Lois Williams Harden of Bland. He was preceded in death by his siblings; Denny Harden of Bland, Jane Harden Strader of Radford, and Jerry Harden of Bland.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Teresa Taylor Harden, sister Lesa Harden Wilson, son David S Harden of Bland, daughter and son in law Deanna and John Smith of Bland, step son and spouse A.L. and Cindy Stoots, as well as sister in laws Rita Harden and Maria Harden, and furry children Max and Debbie of the home… Grandchildren Madison Harden of Keymar Maryland, Tori Smith of Bland, Brandi and Shannon Perkins of Pulaski, and great grandchildren Marlie and Maklen Perkins of Pulaski. David is also remembered by many nieces and nephews that he loved as his own.

David fought numerous illnesses over the last 10 years but never relented. He fought until the lord called him home. Per David’s wishes he will be cremated and there will be no funeral services. The family plans to have a celebration of life at a later date. In commemoration of his great passion the family asks that in lieu of flowers all donations go to Copper Crest Farm in Wytheville, Virginia.

