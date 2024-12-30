David Harmon Lilly, VMD – Dr. Lilly, age 79, of Dublin, VA, passed away Christmas day in Roanoke, VA. Born April 21, 1945, in Radford, VA, he was the son of the late Judson Harmon Lilly and Andora Anderson Lilly. He is preceded in death by his wife Gloria Ann Hicks Lilly.

Owner of Pulaski Animal Clinic, Dr. Lilly was previously a member of the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association, Southwest Virginia Veterinary Medical Association; University of Pennsylvania Alumni Association; University of Virginia Alumni Association; The Way International; and other groups.

He is survived by daughter Sara E. Lilly of CA; son Jon A. Lilly of TN; sisters Margaret Welsh and Patsy Caldwell of VA; granddaughter Ziva Lilly of TN; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and an honorary grandson in VA.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements. A public “celebration of life” organized by the family is planned for April 2025. For event details or to sign Dr. Lilly’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Remembrance donations may be made to the following charities: American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org), American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (aspca.org), Human Rights Campaign (hrc.org), and 100 Cameras (100cameras.org).