David Harmon Lilly, VMD
David Harmon Lilly, VMD – Dr. Lilly, age 79, of Dublin, VA, passed away Christmas day in Roanoke, VA. Born April 21, 1945, in Radford, VA, he was the son of the late Judson Harmon Lilly and Andora Anderson Lilly. He is preceded in death by his wife Gloria Ann Hicks Lilly.
Owner of Pulaski Animal Clinic, Dr. Lilly was previously a member of the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association, Southwest Virginia Veterinary Medical Association; University of Pennsylvania Alumni Association; University of Virginia Alumni Association; The Way International; and other groups.
He is survived by daughter Sara E. Lilly of CA; son Jon A. Lilly of TN; sisters Margaret Welsh and Patsy Caldwell of VA; granddaughter Ziva Lilly of TN; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and an honorary grandson in VA.
Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements. A public “celebration of life” organized by the family is planned for April 2025. For event details or to sign Dr. Lilly’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.
Remembrance donations may be made to the following charities: American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org), American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (aspca.org), Human Rights Campaign (hrc.org), and 100 Cameras (100cameras.org).
Raymond Maxwell Sr.
December 30, 2024 @ 10:50 pm
Oh this is sad news. Dr. Lilly always was so kind to his patients and the people.. He took care of so many pets for us
And I was visiting his Dad one afternoon in Dublin
He was telling me when Dr Lilly was going to College and working at a vet’s office in Dublin. Any animal that could not find a home, here Dr Lilly would come carrying it home with him until nhe could find it one…
He was a good man …..
RIP.
Lilly McGuire
December 30, 2024 @ 11:02 pm
Praying 🙏 for his Family and Friends
Bob whytal
December 31, 2024 @ 8:41 am
I first met him in late 70’s. Wonder person and leaves behind memories for all
Royzetta Akers
December 31, 2024 @ 9:39 am
one of the best vets around. havent found one we liked as much. such a nice caring gentleman.
Donna Bowman
December 31, 2024 @ 11:34 am
Prayer 🙏 for the family he was such a great man took very good care of my animals
Linda Conley
December 31, 2024 @ 1:49 pm
Prayers for this family so sorry for your loss he was a friendly person he was my vet back in the day