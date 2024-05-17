September 25, 1930

May 15, 2024

David Jessop Skewes MD, 93, passed away peacefully at his home in Dublin on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. He was a member of the Dublin Presbyterian Church and a former Captain in the U. S. Air Force. David graduated from the Medical College of Virginia in 1956, and began his medical practice in Coalwood, W.Va. He later moved to Dublin, Va., where he practiced until his retirement in 1999. After retirement he enjoyed many years of Grouse and Pheasant hunting, and wildlife management and conservation in Virginia and South Dakota. Known to everyone as “Doc”, he enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends, as well as his beloved dogs. He will truly be missed by all who knew him, please hold tight to all the memories.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Jessop and Effie Anna Gardner Skewes.

Survivors include his wife and sweetheart of over 46 years, Sherry S. Skewes of Dublin; sons, David Skewes of Dublin, Dr. Matt Skewes (Tara) of Radford, and John F. Smith (Tammi) of Suffolk; daughter, Erin Lattanze (Greg) of Front Royal; nephew, William Gardner “Rusty” Skewes of Mooresville; grandchildren, Jessop, Sable, Jacob, Drew, Nick, Tom, Teaghan, Miranda, Audrey, Sophia, Max, and Josie; great grandson, Danny; very special friends and caretakers, Tommy and Lisa Akers; beloved dogs, Savannah, Sue and Hank; and many other relatives and friends.

Doc’s family would like to give a very warm thank you to Dr. Jose Rivero and all of his staff for the care that they provided to Doc over the years.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Dublin Presbyterian Church, 409 Church St., Dublin, VA, with Rev. Tim Boyd and Rev. Mary Ann Armbrister officiating. Graveside services with full military honors at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery.

Immediately following the funeral service on Saturday, May 25th, there will be a Celebration of Life Luncheon at the Skewes residence, 5892 Hanks Avenue, Dublin, VA.

The Skewes family is in the care of the Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com