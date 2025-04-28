March 20, 1942 – April 24, 2025

David Lee Armbrister, age 83, of Draper passed away Thursday, April 24, 2025 at Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem. He was born March 20, 1942, to the late George Wesley and Maude Friend Armbrister.

From his infancy David, unbeknownst to him at the time, was forming a lifelong commitment to the Draper’s Valley Presbyterian Church and its community. On Sunday mornings, the family would walk to church, with David in his mother’s arms, until he could walk and keep up. By then, they would drive the family truck. His ties deepened and grew as he spent years in attendance. He served as Deacon, Elder, Treasurer and Trustee.

After attending Roanoke Business School, David worked as office manager at Huff Petroleum in Pulaski. He retired after 40 years of service to the company, at which point he was able to spend more time farming, which was his true passion.

David had a lifelong love for farming and spent his days caring for the land and the cattle he raised. He was most happy riding on his tractor, feeding livestock, putting up hay and enjoying God’s creation. In the last few years, he was happiest in the passenger seat of the family car when he and his wife, Patra, would take daily drives through the countryside of Wythe County.

David is survived by Patra E. Armbrister, his wife of 60 years and his one true love and greatest joy.

David was the last living sibling of seven children born to G. Wesley and Maude Armbrister.

David is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

David’s hugs and gentle ways will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him. He was free to share his smiles and had a great sense of humor and quick wit. He showed love to everyone he met. David had a heart for the Lord and has run his race well.

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” ~ Psalm 116:15