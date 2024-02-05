David Rooney, age 72 of Dublin passed away Saturday, February 3, 2024 at the New River Valley Medical Center. Born March 14, 1951 in Roanoke, he was the son of the late John Jerome Rooney & Geneva Alice Akers Rooney.

David is survived by his

Love of his Life – Kathy Dunford – Dublin

Stepchildren – Silena Rash, Clarissa Davis, Richard Dunford

Sisters – Brenda R. (Roy) Hamblin – Newbern, Gail Sutphin – Dublin

Brother – Mark (Susan) Rooney – Fairlawn

Nieces and Nephews

Memorial services will be held 4:00 PM – Saturday, February 10, 2024 at the Allisonia Pentecostal Holiness Church.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be sent to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.