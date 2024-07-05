October 22, 1968

July 3, 2024

Dawn Carol Gridley Treat, 55, of Max Meadows, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2024. She was preceded in death by her sister, Beth Lovingood.

Survivors include her daughter, Hannah Riley Gridley; father and stepmother, Donald and Doris Gridley; mother and stepfather, Sharon and Walter Lane; former husband, Michael Treat; puppy, Ani; two nieces and one great niece; and other relatives and friends.

Services will be private at a later date.

The Treat family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhomecom.