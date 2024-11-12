Deana K. King, age 77 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, November 10, 2024 at the Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin. Born October 19, 1947 in Pulaski, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Hensel Toby Andrews & Helen Dalton Andrews. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Regina Anderson, brother Jerry Andrews and stepmother Hazel “Mickey” Andrews.

Many of her friends will remember her from when she was the manager at Deli-Mart.

Deana is survived by her

Son – Ronnie (Kelli) King

Companion of 35 years – Lawrence Thomas

Grandchildren – Toby King, Grayson King and Tristan King

Brothers – Dana Andrews, Mike Andrews, Tony (Donna) Andrews, Ted (Janice) Sutherland, Toby (Teresa) Sutherland

Sister – Ginger Anderson

A number of nieces and nephews

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. To sign her online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.