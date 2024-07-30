Debra Jane Patterson was truly a sincere woman of God who loved her family and loved and adored her husband and best friend of 53 years of marriage. She was 71 years old and gained her wings July 27, 2024.

She was born August 23, 1952 in Pulaski, Va. She was the daughter of Ira and Margie Stith, both of Pulaski.

She was proceeded in death by her father, Ira Stith, Sr. and grandparents.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Douglas Patterson; her children, D.J. Patterson (Monica), Donell Patterson, Natasha Grubb (Randy). Her mother, Margie Stith. Her sisters, Awana Patrick (John), Sherry Smith (children, Carrie and Trey), and Ira Stith Jr. (nickname Rock). Grandchildren, Darius, Donte, Maya, Isaiah (Jordyn), Michaela, Alexia, Jayla, JD, Nia. Great-grandchildren, Hannah, Sarah and Tristyn. Goddaughter, Jackie McClanahan (Ray). Adopted daughter, Dianne Holland. And a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church, 220 Magazine Street, Pulaski on Saturday, Aug. 3. Viewing will begin at 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Praise service will begin at 12:30 p.m. followed by the funeral at 1 p.m.

The family is in the care of Serenity Funeral Home, Pulaski.