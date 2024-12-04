December meetings, closings for Pulaski County

Tuesday, December 10, 2024, Pulaski County Public Service Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 9:00 a.m. (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Clerk, Pulaski County Public Service Authority, 143 Third Street, N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org) This Board is responsible for the operation of water, sewer, garbage and streetlight service in Pulaski County.
Tuesday, December 10, 2024, Pulaski County Planning Commission Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street, N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 7 p.m. (Contact: Markie Saunders, Planning & Zoning Director, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7710, msaunders@pulaskicounty.org). This Commission oversees land – use, zoning and subdivision issues related to Pulaski County properties.
Monday, December 16, 2024, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Regular Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia; Executive Session, 5:30 p.m., Open Meeting, 7 p.m. (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Executive Secretary and Clerk to the Board of Supervisors, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Supervisors is the governing body for Pulaski County and is responsible for the budget and concerns of its citizens.
Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Executive Training Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 10:00 a.m. (Contact: Megan Bird, Clerk to the Board, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, mwbird@pulaskicounty.org). The Economic Development Authority serves as the economic development arm of Pulaski County working with local industries and providing building spaces to local employers.
Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Pulaski County Board of Zoning Appeals Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 6:00 p.m. (Contact: Markie Saunders, Planning & Zoning Director, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7710, msaunders@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Zoning Appeals considers appeals of the Zoning Administrator’s decisions and the interpretation of the County’s Zoning Ordinances.
Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Pulaski County Offices will be closed and will reopen on Thursday, December 26, 2024, in observance of Christmas. The Pulaski County Public Service Authority Billing Office will be closed on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and will reopen on Thursday, December 27, 2024, in observance of Christmas. On Tuesday, December 24, 2024, the Bagging Plant Road, Dublin Convenience Center will close at noon (12 p.m.) and Mason Street, Fairlawn Convenience Center will be closed. The Bagging Plant Road, Dublin and Mason Street, Fairlawn Convenience Centers will be closed on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, in observance of Christmas and will reopen on Thursday, December 26, 2024. Garbage collection will operate on regular schedule on Tuesday, December 24, 2024. Wednesday’s garbage will be collected on Thursday and Thursday’s garbage collection will be picked up on Friday with Friday’s normal routes.