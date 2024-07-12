SIMPSONVILLE – DeeAnna Leigh Gunn, (formerly known as Nancy L. Gunn) 77, passed away Monday, July 8, 2024.

Born in Draper, VA, she was a daughter of the late Malcolm Laverne and Mary Rebekah Williams Gunn. She was formerly employed with AT&T and Samsung before retiring from Verizon. She was a member of Turning Point Ministries, a supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and an advocate for the National League of Families POW/MIA. DeeAnna was also well known for being the neighborhood mom.

She is survived by, daughters, Angela Paige Harrington of Williamston, Erin Brooke O’Dell (Sam) of Effingham, and Tiffany Denise McGee of Simpsonville; sons, Pete Blake Murphy (Beth) of Pelzer and Mitchell Edward McGee, Jr. (Jennifer) of Florence; sisters, Rebecca Ann Gunn of Dublin, VA, Janice Faye Ratcliffe of Pulaski, VA, and Mary Jane Graser of Bullhead City, AZ; grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, Victoria (J.C.), Skylar (Abby), Debbie (Wes), Brooke (Gatlin), Clay, Anna (Josh), Colby (Caitlin), Zachery (Sierra),

Sarah (Daniel), Tristen (Heather), Cole (Meredith), and Nate; great-grandchildren, Daisy, Wesley, Marlena, Wyatt, Revan, Greyson, Caroline, Macoy, Blair, Walker, Claire, Link, and Wade; special family, Ralph McGee (Tammy), Rusty McGee (Tammy), and Donna Roerk (Gregg).

A celebration of her amazing life will be held at Surfside Beach, SC., and will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer Condolences: www.graymortuary.com