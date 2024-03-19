March 27, 1957 – March 1, 2024

Deidre Ione Hutchinson Foley, 66, passed away Friday, March 1, 2024, at her home in Pulaski. Deidre was a retired nurse. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Charles and Muriel Anne Hutchinson; and brother, Chipper Hutchinson.

Survivors include her husband, Robert C. Foley; son, Charles Foley (Desiree); grandson, Conner Foley; sister, Robin Turner (Dave); niece and nephews, Jessica, Jeb, and Will; 10 great nieces and nephews; special friends, Teresa and Charles “Dink” Andrews; and many other relatives and friends.

Services will be private.

Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory, Radford, Virginia is honored to be caring for the Foley family. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com