December 30, 1927-May 2, 2024

On May 2, 2024, Dennis R. Turman, 96, of Pulaski joined his beloved wife, Irene Turman in heaven, when he peacefully left this earthly world. He was a devoted husband and family man. He was a World War II veteran, realtor, a member of many civic organizations and a lifelong member of the First Christian Church in Pulaski.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Laura Turman, and grandson, Greg Boadwine.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Laura and Jack Pickering, son and daughter-in-law Owen and Dotty Turman, son and daughter-in-law Gray and Shawn Turman, son and daughter-in-law John (JT) and Amy Turman; grandsons Adam and Patrick Turman, Brian (wife Kacy) Boadwine, and Cole (wife Carrie) Turman; great-grandchildren William Boadwine, Adilyn, Lillian and Carter Turman.

He will be missed by all who know him. Including step-grandchildren, their families, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Christian Church, 524 N. Jefferson Avenue, Pulaski, VA on Saturday, May 18. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. With the service immediately following at 11:00 a.m.

The family suggest donations to First Christian Church (P O Box 1007, Pulaski VA 24301 or www.firstchristianpulaski.org please note “in memory of Dennis Turman”) in lieu of flowers.

The Turman family is in the care of Norris-Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski. To send online condolences, please visit stevensfuneralhome@comcast.net .