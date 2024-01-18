Menu

Denver B. McMillan

Denver McMillian

Denver B. McMillan passed on to his eternal home on January 14, 2023, in Roswell, Chaves County, New Mexico.

He was born September 9, 1941, in Gunton Park, Wythe County, Virginia, son of Retta Plumer Jones and Harley Otis McMillan.  He grew up in and lived in Pulaski, VA until his retirement.  From an early age he began working—first as a “Southwest Times” newspaper carrier and as dishwasher at the Maple Shade Inn.  Soon he was promoted to night clerk and telegraph operator at Hotel Pulaski where he met many travelers with great stories.  He worked at Jefferson Yarn Mills for many years; at Cavalier Supply Company; for VA Department of Game and Inland Fisheries as a creel check at Claytor Lake.  He retired from Wolverine  Manufacturing Industries in Christiansburg, VA.  He served 23 years in Virginia Army National Guard 1 Bn 116 Inf, 29 Inf Div (Light) also known as the Stonewall Brigade.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: infant Bruce, Norman, Ted and Clyde McMillan.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bettie Sherwood McMillan, Roswell NM; daughter Jane Elizabeth McMillan M.D. and wife Katrina Dowdy CNM, Roswell, NM; son Seth Benjamin McMillan and husband Jason John Storm, Richmond, VA;  sister Dr. Barbara Chrisley and husband Bill, Dublin VA.  Also sisters in law:  Sue McMillan, Lexington KY; Betty T McMillan, Pulaski VA; Linda Byrd, Galax VA.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Mary and Ben Castellow, Windsor NC.  He is also survived by nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces.

His wish to be cremated will be honored.  A committal service will be held at a later date.

