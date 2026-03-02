Department of Conservation and Recreation recognizes Flood Awareness Week

Virginians urged to check flood risk, protect their property and obtain flood insurance

RICHMOND, Va. — The Department of Conservation and Recreation is recognizing March 8-14 as Virginia Flood Awareness Week to encourage Virginians to learn about flood risks in their communities and take steps to protect their families, homes and businesses from the commonwealth’s most frequent and costly natural hazard.

Flooding can occur anywhere in Virginia, along rivers and streams, in coastal areas and in neighborhoods far from mapped floodplains. During Flood Awareness Week, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is sharing resources, tools and information to help residents understand their risk, prepare before flooding occurs and reduce long-term impacts through smart planning and mitigation.

“Flooding affects every region of the commonwealth and can happen with little warning,” said Nikki Rovner, Director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. “Flood Awareness Week is an opportunity to remind Virginians that preparation saves lives, reduces damage and strengthens communities. Understanding your risk today can make all the difference tomorrow.”

DCR’s Flood Awareness webpage offers factsheets and a risk assessment tool designed to help Virginians determine their flood risk and assist with planning for future flood events.

Virginians can learn about a property’s flood risk by entering an address into the Virginia Flood Risk Information System (VFRIS).

Despite the risks, only 3% of Virginians carry flood insurance, according to the National Flood Insurance Program.

“Flood awareness starts with knowing your risk and having a plan,” said Angela Davis, director of DCR’s Floodplain Management Division. “Whether it’s signing up for local alerts, purchasing flood insurance or supporting local mitigation projects, small actions can significantly reduce the impacts of flooding.”

There are additional ways renters, homeowners and business owners can reduce potential flood damage to some, but not necessarily all, of their property. These include:

Storing important documents in waterproof containers, on an upper floor

Caulking windows, doors and gaps where pipes and wires enter a building

Anchoring propane tanks and labeling with the owner’s name and address

Choosing tile or other waterproof flooring over carpeting on lower floors

Elevate mechanical equipment such as hot water heaters above the flood level

Through its Floodplain Management Division and Office of Resilience Planning, DCR works closely with local governments, planning district commissions and federal partners to support flood risk mapping, hazard mitigation, flood resilience, and serves as the statewide coordinator of the National Flood Insurance Program. These efforts increase the commonwealth’s capacity to combat changing environmental conditions while protecting natural floodplains that store floodwaters and improve water quality.

As of Dec. 3, 2025, all applicable state agencies must comply with the Virginia Floodplain Management Standards or the local floodplain management regulations when planning or conducting development in floodplain areas designated on state-owned land. These Virginia Floodplain Management standards have been finalized and are now available for download.

Visit dcr.virginia.gov/floodawarenessweek/ for more information on your flood risk and additional flood mitigation tips.