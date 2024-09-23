Details released on Tuesday Old Rt. 11 fatality

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2024) at 6:43 p.m. in the 6300 block of Old Route 11 in the Town of Dublin in Pulaski County. Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2024) at 6:43 p.m. in the 6300 block of Old Route 11 in the Town of Dublin in Pulaski County.

A 2009 Toyota Rav4 was travelling southbound on Old Route 11 when it attempted to pass another vehicle also heading southbound. The Rav 4 lost control in the passing zone, crossed back over the centerline, went off of the right side of the road, and struck some trees.

A passenger in the vehicle, Martin Martinez Cossyleon, 35, was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Cossyleon was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the vehicle, Elvin Madrigal Calero, 32, of Blacksburg, Va., and another passenger, Rojer Fargus, 28, suffered serious injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts. Calero has been charged with failure to maintain proper control.

The crash remains under investigation.