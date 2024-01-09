Menu

DMV announces holiday closures

dmvLogoRICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) encourages customers to take advantage of convenient time-saving online services especially when full-service customer service centers are closed. DMV offices will be closed on the following days for state holidays and observances this year 

  • January 15: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 

  • February 19: George Washington Day 

  • May 27: Memorial Day 

  • June 19: Juneteenth 

  • July 4: Independence Day  

  • September 2: Labor Day 

  • October 14: Columbus Day and Yorktown Victory Day 

  • November 5: Election Day 

  • November 11: Veterans Day (observed) 

 

During these closures and anytime, you can renew your tags, update your address, renew or replace your driver’s license or ID card, in addition to dozens of other services available at dmv.virginia.govMost transactions take minutes to complete, saving you a trip to a DMV location. 

Also, please check the hours of your local DMV Select location as they may operate outside of the state holiday closing schedule. DMV Select offices, mostly run by local governments, primarily process vehiclerelated transactions, such as registration renewals, title registrations and license plates. For more information on DMV Select and to find a select location near you, visit our website. 

The Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday schedule will be announced at a later date. 

