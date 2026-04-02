Dollywood Co. President Eugene Naughton ’89 to speak at Radford University’s 2026 Spring Commencement

RADFORD – A global leader in the attractions and hospitality industry will return to his alma mater this spring as Eugene Naughton ’89, president of The Dollywood Co., addresses Radford University’s 2026 graduating class.

Radford University will honor its graduates during two ceremonies: the Graduate Hooding and Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 1, at 5 p.m. in the Dedmon Center, and the Undergraduate Ceremony on Saturday, May 2, at 10 a.m. on Moffett Lawn.

Naughton has built a distinguished career defined by operational excellence, strategic growth and a deep commitment to people and culture. His journey began at Radford, where he balanced his studies in culinary management with hands-on experience at Kings Dominion – an early example of the work ethic and curiosity that would shape his career.

“Eugene Naughton embodies the spirit of a Highlander through his genuine commitment to people, whether it’s ensuring that every employee feels valued and every guest feels at home or sharing the story of Dollywood’s remarkable community,” said Radford University President Bret Danilowicz. “His leadership reminds us that when we put people and purpose at the heart of what we do, we create experiences that truly matter. We are honored to welcome Eugene back to campus to celebrate our graduates and inspire them as they begin their own journeys.”

After rising through leadership roles with Paramount Parks and Six Flags – including international development work designing parks across the globe – Naughton joined The Dollywood Co. in 2019 and became president in 2020. Today, he leads one of the region’s most recognized hospitality and entertainment brands, guiding a bold, long-term vision for growth while maintaining a strong focus on guest experience and organizational culture.

In recent years, Naughton has remained actively engaged with Radford University, returning to campus to speak with students, faculty and staff about leadership, service and building strong, people-centered organizations.

“I’m incredibly honored to return to Radford for this moment,” said Naughton. “My time here helped shape not just my career, but how I approach leadership and relationships. I’m grateful for the foundation Radford provided, and I look forward to celebrating this milestone with our graduates and encouraging them to embrace opportunity, stay curious and make a positive impact wherever their path leads.”

Naughton’s selection as commencement speaker reflects Radford’s tradition of welcoming accomplished alumni whose careers demonstrate leadership, innovation and service. He was also recently featured in Radford University Magazine, where he shared reflections on his career journey, leadership philosophy and the lasting influence of his Radford experience.

Additional details about the 2026 Spring Commencement ceremonies are available at www.radford.edu/commencement.