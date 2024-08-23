Donald Coy “Duck” Gallimore, age 69 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, August 22, 2024 at the New River Valley Medical Center. Born November 22, 1954 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Barney Coy Gallimore & Mildred Susan Edwards Gallimore.

Don loved his family and his dogs, Abby and Savage. He is loved dearly and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his

Daughter – Darlene Susan Wright

Grandchildren – Allen, Haley and Adam

Numerous Great Grandchildren

Sisters – Mildred Katherine Eads – Dublin, Shirley Ann (Timothy) King – Hiwassee, Sandra Darlene Gallimore – Pulaski

Brothers – Lonnie Lee (Joyce) Gallimore – Pulaski, James Anthony (Debra) Gallimore – Pulaski, Billy Joe (Delaina) Gallimore – Pulaski

Nieces and nephews

A memorial will be held from 1:00-3:00 PM – Sunday, September 1, 2024 at The River of Life Church (5311 Black Hollow Road, Dublin) with family and friends gathering afterwards at the home of his sister, Mildred @ (5670 Old Route #11, Dublin, VA).

