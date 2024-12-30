Donald Eugene “Boonie” Surface, age 78 of Dublin, died Saturday, December 28, 2024 at his residence. He was born in Pulaski on March 6, 1946, and was the son of the late Wilma Rosalie Parrott Surface and the late Bryce Preston Surface. He was a graduate of the 1965 Pulaski High School class, and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his wife: Evelyn Kay Knutson Surface of Dublin: daughter, Sherry Lynn (Bobby) Coleman of Little Creek: his sister: Judy Bowling of Dublin: Grandchildren; Haylee (Shawn) Ramsey, Logan (Katie) Coleman. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, with military honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form on donations to the Dublin Animal Shelter.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service. 540-980-1700