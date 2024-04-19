Donald Keith Roberts, age 60 of Radford passed away Thursday, April 18, 2024 at his home surrounded by family. Born May 26, 1963 in Bluefield, West Virginia he was the son of Don Arnold Roberts and the late Carrie Margaret Roark Roberts. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Gail McPeak.

Donald is survived by his

Wife – Suzanne Rice Roberts – Radford

Daughter – Amanda (Shawn) Roberts Cassell – Pulaski

Stepsons – Ryan Nichols – Menifee, CA, Cory Nichols – Bedford, VA

Grandchildren – (Twins) Don Kinton Meredith and Jeffery Keaton Meredith, Gage Michael Cassell, Keyrah Mae Cassell

Father – Don Arnold (Edith) Roberts – Clifton Forge, VA

Brother – Rickey (Kathy) Roberts – Dublin

Three nieces and a nephew

Close Family Friends – Cindy Martin and Robyn Bennett

Memorial services will be held 7:00 PM – Monday, April 22, 2024 at the Pulaski Church of God with Pastor Donald Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until service time Monday at the Church.

To sign Donald’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.