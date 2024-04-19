Donald Keith Roberts
Donald Keith Roberts, age 60 of Radford passed away Thursday, April 18, 2024 at his home surrounded by family. Born May 26, 1963 in Bluefield, West Virginia he was the son of Don Arnold Roberts and the late Carrie Margaret Roark Roberts. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Gail McPeak.
Donald is survived by his
Wife – Suzanne Rice Roberts – Radford
Daughter – Amanda (Shawn) Roberts Cassell – Pulaski
Stepsons – Ryan Nichols – Menifee, CA, Cory Nichols – Bedford, VA
Grandchildren – (Twins) Don Kinton Meredith and Jeffery Keaton Meredith, Gage Michael Cassell, Keyrah Mae Cassell
Father – Don Arnold (Edith) Roberts – Clifton Forge, VA
Brother – Rickey (Kathy) Roberts – Dublin
Three nieces and a nephew
Close Family Friends – Cindy Martin and Robyn Bennett
Memorial services will be held 7:00 PM – Monday, April 22, 2024 at the Pulaski Church of God with Pastor Donald Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until service time Monday at the Church.
