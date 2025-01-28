Donald Mitchell Gibbs, affectionately known as “DINKY,” 58 of Pulaski died on Sunday, January 26, 2025, in Highland Ridge Health and Rehabilitation. He was born on September 9, 1966, to Donald Douglas Gibbs and Evelyn Mitchell Gibbs.

“Dinky” spent most of his adult life in management within the food industry, mainly Little Ceasars and Pizza Hut. He managed with a strong work ethic in building strong teams to complete their tasks. He was also an avid Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan and enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves.

Surviving Mr. Gibbs are his two daughters, Reagan Limon (Eric) and Kayla Jones (Ryan). Also surviving are grandsons and a brother, Jeff Gibbs as well as nieces, Stacy Taylor, Maegan Roop and nephew Casey Gibbs.

A gathering of friends will take place on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, from six o’clock until seven o’clock in the chapel of Norris Funeral Services located at 815 Randolph Street in Pulaski. No further services will be scheduled.

For online condolences, please visit www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com

Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel is serving the family.