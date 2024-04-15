Donald Rex Jones, Sr., age 87 of Pulaski went home to Jesus Sunday, April 14, 2024 from the New River Valley Medical Center. Born September 9, 1936 in Mississippi, he was the son of the late Bilbo & Virginia Jones. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Robin Lynn Lokey and sister, Lou Rogers.

Donald was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving 8 years for his country, he then served with the Norfolk Fire Department, where he retired as a Lieutenant with 33 years of service, for the City of Norfolk.

Donald was a great and faithful man of God, who lived his life giving all the Glory to God.

He loved his Lord, his family, and his country. Many lives were affected by his Christian Life.

He is survived by his

Wife – Hazel Christine Jones – Pulaski

Children – Donald (Sandra) Jones – Radford, Arlette (John) Jones – Hertford, NC

Grandchildren – Brandon & Stacey Kenney, Eric & Kimberly Kenney, David & Laranda Kenney, Mark & Vanessa Kenny and Benjamin & Caitlin Jones

10 Great Grandchildren

Sisters – Kate O’Brien – FL, Margie Blankenship – GA, Carroll Jones – Mississippi

Funeral services will be held 7:00 PM – Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at the Pulaski Church of God (Bobwhite Blvd.) with Pastor Randy Wooden and Pastor Donald Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until service time Wednesday at the church.

Interment will be 11:00 AM – Thursday, April 18, 2024 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin where he will receive full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the City of Refuge (Pulaski) or Kids Ministries (Pulaski Church of God).

To sign Donald’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.