Donna Marie Hodge of New River, Virginia, Age 61 was called home to eternal rest on Saturday September 7, 2024. Donna was born on March 6, 1963, to the Late Bertha Hodge and she was the middle child of six children. Donna graduated from Pulaski County High School in 1981, and then studied at New River Community College.

Donna was a kind, loving and caring person who touched the lives of all of those who knew her. Donna loved to cook and she enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Her family was the center of her world, she was a loving mother to three children, and she extended that love to her grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by her Brother Joseph A. Hodge, Sister Debra Denise Parker and her Mother Bertha Marie Hodge. She is survived by her son Roy Omar Hodge of Front Royal Va.; Daughters Latesha Alexandria Hodge and Drea Enisa Hodge both of Pulaski Va.; Brothers Ernest Hodge (Charlotte) of Dublin, Va., and Charles Hodge (Shannon) of Fairfax, Va.; and one sister Charlene Deskins (Edward) of Stafford, Va.; Granddaughters Daisha Hodge, of Christiansburg, Va.; Tiana Robertson, and Zamiyah Sutton of Pulaski, Va. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at New Hope United Methodist Church located at 6460 Church Street, Fairlawn, VA 24141 on Sunday September 22, 2024 at 4:00 pm.