October 25, 1958

March 9, 2025

Donna Sue Lovern, 66, of Floyd, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at her log cabin home that she loved. Donna fought a long, private battle with a very rare and aggressive cancer with strength and determination that can only be characterized as uncommon. Most of the folks she knew never knew because of her desire for privacy and her unwillingness to be treated differently because of her illness.

Donna loved all of God’s creatures that wandered into her path in life. Animals of all kinds were attracted to her kind and gentle nature towards them. They say, “the animals know”. Donna had a quick wit, looked at life through a different lens, and was loved by all who knew her. She was a “live and let live” person whose first thoughts were never of herself. She was a kindhearted, hardworking, beautiful and selfless person. Donna’s hobbies were taking care of her fur babies, Dancey, Bailey, Sadie and a vagrant dog named Hank who just came to visit for some love that Donna provided him.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Marshall and Pearlie Shark Lovern; and her brother, Rory Lovern.

She is survived by her loving companion and husband of 41 years, Dr. Garry Collins; her siblings and their spouses, Dawn Hedge (Rudy), Lonnie Lovern (Cindy Burkhardt) and Gary Lovern (Terri); and countless other nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

A special thanks to CTCA of Philadelphia and Dr. Justin Chura; Montgomery Regional Hospital doctors and nurses who were so kind and caring; Pastor Jeff Dalton of Slate Mountain Presbyterian Church where Donna attended when she felt good; Good Samaritan Hospice; and all of her loving friends who helped out in her final days.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Dalton officiating and Bob Ashcraft delivering the eulogy.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Donna’s honor to your local humane society, animal shelter or animal rescue operation.

Our loss will be Heaven’s gain.

The family of Donna Lovern is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, VA www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.