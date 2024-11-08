Dorothy “Dot” Louise Cregger McGlothlin went peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, November 1, 2024.

Born in Hartford, Connecticut on March 16, 1941, and later moved into Southwest Virginia and married the love of her life, Charles Mark McGlothlin on October 18, 1961 who preceded her in death in 2020.

Dot was the perfect homemaker to her husband and son. She was loving, faithful and devoted to everyone she knew. She remained active in the First Church of the Brethren in Pulaski for all her adult life until her health began to decline, and she moved to Roanoke to be closer to her family.

In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, Roe Butler and Lily May Gunter Cregger as well as a daughter, Melissa K McGlothlin and a brother, Claude Cregger.

Left to cherish her memory will be her son, Mark McGlothlin and his wife, Julie of Roanoke and daughter, Malana McGlothlin of Bristol, Virginia.

Five grandchildren, Sarah McGlothlin Vickers an husband, Ron, Chassity Draper, Dustin Cox and wife Brittany, sara Zook and husband Logan, Cody Melton.

Four great grandchildren, Gavin Vickers, Conner Draper, Trey Swick, and Nolan Zook.

A host of cousins, nieces and nephews are also left behind to mourn her passing.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2024, beginning at two o’clock at the Pulaski Chapel of Norris Funeral Services located at 815 Randolph Avenue with Reverend Frank Peters officiating. A time of visitation will be offered one hour prior to service.

The family would like to express their sincerest appreciation and gratefulness to Dr. Mark Currie, Dr. James Witten, and the entire nursing staff on 3 East at Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.

The family is in the care of Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel located at 815 Randolph Avenue. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com