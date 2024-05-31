Dorothy “Dottie” Stafford King, of Georgetown, SC and formerly of Dublin, VA went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 24th, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, her father, Joe Stafford, and her husband’s parents, Hugh and Mabel King.

Dottie leaves behind: her daughter and son-in-law Heather and Rob O’Neal. One grandson, Robby O’Neal (Claudia) and three granddaughters, Rheannen, Savannah and Ireland O’Neal.

She also leaves behind her mother, Betsy Stafford, brother Rick (Robin) Stafford, sister Sherry (Richard) Legard, brother-in-law Wayne King, sister-in-law Alice (Tracy) Allen, like a daughter, Bridgette Hoover (David), 3 nieces, 2 nephews, 9 great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Hollow of Georgetown Rehabilitation Center for the loving and exemplary care they provided both Paul and Dottie during their residency there. They would also like to thank the precious ladies from FBC Georgetown who visited Dottie regularly.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.