Dorothy Irene Fisher, age 92 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, January 9, 2025 at the Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born January 15, 1932 in War, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late James Hampton Terry & Lula Elizabeth Williams Terry. She was also preceded in death by her husbands Roy Oliver, Gilbert Fisher and all of her brothers and sisters.

Dorothy is survived by her

Son – Charles G. Rose, Jr. & wife, Iona – Albertson, NC

Dorothy will be laid to rest privately at the Thornspring U.MC. Cemetery, Dublin. To sign her online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.