Mr. Douglas Edgar Hughett, 71, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2024, at his home. He was born in Roanoke, VA on May 2, 1952, to the late Edgar Allen and Nina Ballard Hughett. Mr. Hughett retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad with 39 years of service. He served as the Secretary/Treasurer for the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen for eighteen years. Mr. Hughett loved nature and being outside. When wasn’t spending time with his beloved grandchildren—who knew him affectionately as Poppy—he enjoyed biking with his wife and friends, bird watching, reading his Bible, and walking. Surviving is his loving wife of 47 years, Cecilia Robinson Hughett; son, Luke Hughett; daughter, Megan Hughett Russell (Darryl); seven grandchildren, Cory Lawson (Rachel), Jordan Russell (Kristen), Ezekiel Russell, Hadassah Russell, Pallu Russell, Salem Russell, and Willa Campbell-Hughett; two great-grandchildren, Tate Lawson and Tucker Lawson; also surviving are two sisters, Brenda Rowland (Bob) and Barbara Jacks (Sam). A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Redland Church with Pastor David Richardson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Redland Church, 137 Baltimore Rd. Advance, NC 27006. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

