Download this week’s Patriot

New River Community College president Dr. Pat Huber has announced plans to retire, effective at the end of December 2024. Huber assumed the role of president in July 2017 and upon retirement, will have served more than 35 years at NRCC. She first joined the college faculty in 1988 as […]
Taking It To The Streets Ministries will be having the Food and Clothing Event Saturday January 20th from 11 am till 1 pm at the Taking It To The Streets Crusade, Event and Missions Center. We will be serving free beef and bean burritos with all the fixings, dessert and […]
RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) encourages customers to take advantage of convenient time-saving online services especially when full-service customer service centers are closed. DMV offices will be closed on the following days for state holidays and observances this year: January 15: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day February 19: George Washington Day May 27: Memorial Day […]