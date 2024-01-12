Menu

Download this week’s Patriot

January 12 2024 1

Download this week’s Patriot with this link:

Click to access January-12-2024.pdf

NRCC_Pat_Huber

NRCC President Huber retiring

New River Community College president Dr. Pat Huber has announced plans to retire, effective at the end of December 2024. Huber assumed the role of president in July 2017 and upon retirement, will have served more than 35 years at NRCC. She first joined the college faculty in 1988 as […]

TakingToTheStreets

Ministry plans food, clothing event

Taking It To The Streets Ministries will be having the Food and Clothing Event Saturday January 20th from 11 am till 1 pm at the Taking It To The Streets Crusade, Event and Missions Center. We will be serving free beef and bean burritos with all the fixings, dessert and […]

dmvLogo

DMV announces holiday closures

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) encourages customers to take advantage of convenient time-saving online services especially when full-service customer service centers are closed. DMV offices will be closed on the following days for state holidays and observances this year:   January 15: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day  February 19: George Washington Day  May 27: Memorial Day  […]

