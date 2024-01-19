Download this week’s Patriot

Winter weather and cold pavement could create challenges for drivers SALEM – With a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain in the forecast for western Virginia, drivers should use extra caution tonight and during Friday morning’s commute. With pavement temperatures well below freezing, even a small amount of precipitation […]
RICHMOND, VA — Early voting for the Virginia Presidential Primary on March 5th begins this Friday, January 19, 2024. Virginia will have a dual presidential primary election, which means both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party will have primaries on the same day. In a dual primary, officers […]
PULASKI COUNTY, VA – With temperatures remaining well below freezing, Pulaski County Emergency Management has opened a Warming Shelter. The shelter is located at Central Gym, 143 Third St NW, Pulaski, VA 24301. The warming shelter will be available around the clock beginning at noon on Wednesday, January 17 and […]