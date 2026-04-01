Dr. Pat Huber named NRCC President Emeritus

Del. Jason Ballard, Dr. Pat Huber, Sen. Travis Hackworth, former Del. Chris Obenshain (Photos courtesy of NRCC)

New River Community College recently named Dr. Patricia B. Huber, the college’s sixth president, President Emeritus in recognition of her more than 35 years of service and lasting impact on the college and the New River Valley.

The designation was presented during a ceremony at NRCC on March 31, 2026, where NRCC President Robert Brandon recognized Huber’s leadership and lasting contributions.

“Every president leaves a mark upon the institution they serve. I believe Dr. Huber’s most enduring legacy is the way she strengthened and embodied New River’s Culture of Care,” said Brandon. “And under her leadership, that culture was not only preserved, but deepened and made visible in ways that will continue to shape this institution for years to come.”

The program included remarks from current NRCC College Board Chair William “Bill” Cunningham, past NRCC College Board Chair Steve Harvey, NRCC student Olivia Burton, and NRCC faculty member Amber Clark.

Virginia state legislators also presented Huber with legislative resolutions House Joint Resolution No. 519 (2025), House Resolution No. 741 (2025), and Senate Resolution No. 1 (2026), commending her service to NRCC. Senator Travis Hackworth, Delegate Jason Ballard, and former Delegate Chris Obenshain, patrons of the three resolutions, were on hand to present the honors to Huber.

Huber began her career at NRCC in 1988 as an adjunct English lecturer and was hired full time in 1992 as an instructor of English. Over the years, she advanced through a series of leadership roles, including assistant division chair of Arts & Sciences and assistant professor of English, and dean of Arts & Sciences. In 2007, she was named vice president for instruction and student services. In 2017, Huber was appointed president of NRCC, becoming the institution’s first woman to serve in the role. Huber retired from NRCC in January 2025.

During her tenure, Huber championed student success through the expansion of high-quality academic and workforce development programs and by fostering a supportive, student-centered environment. She supported the growth of the Access to Community College Education (ACCE) program, strengthened fundraising efforts, and built strong partnerships across the New River Valley and beyond. Her leadership also included upgrades to program equipment and facilities and a successful rebound in student enrollment.

Huber’s community leadership extended beyond the college. She served as a member and past president for the Pulaski Rotary Club and was on the board of directors for the Community Foundation of the New River Valley and Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce (ex officio).

During her time at the college, she received numerous awards in the community including Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame, 2024; Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Community Champion award, 2024; Citizen of the Valley award from the New River Valley Regional Commission, 2024; Community Woman of the Year for 2020 by The American Business Women’s Association New River Valley Express Chapter; Business Executive of the Year, Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, 2018; Carl and Ruth Looney Humanitarian Award, Emory & Henry College, 2018; Distinguished Alumni Award, Old Dominion University Alumni Association, 2017; and Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Excellence Award, 1992.

The honorary title of President Emeritus is conferred through a formal process within the Virginia Community College System (VCCS), involving selection by the local college board, recommendation to the VCCS Chancellor, and affirmation by the State Board for Community Colleges. The designation serves as a permanent symbol of appreciation and respect for exceptional service and leadership.

Video: Dr. Patricia B. Huber, New River Community College, President Emeritus Ceremony