Drexel Lyons, of Pulaski, passed away peacefully on April 1,2024 at his home with family by his side & his long-time little dog Zoey.

To my amazing Dad, my hero, I want to say thank you. Thank you for being there for me every step of the way. Thank you for your guidance, your support, and your unwavering love. I can never put into words how much you mean to me, but I hope this tribute comes close.

Drexel was born in Pulaski County on May 25, 1931, to the late Walter Martin Lyons & Magalene Hollandsworth Lyons. He served in the Korean War as Navy Petty Officer First Class. He was a retired U.S. Postmaster in Radford and he retired from Orbital ATK in Radford. One of his happiest accomplishments was buying a farm in Pulaski County and raising black Angus beef cattle.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Jones Lyons in 2016. One brother James “Buck” Lyons of Dublin and one sister Darlene Francisco of Salem.

Left to cherish “Paw’s” memory is one daughter Debra Rhyder & Russ, two grandsons Richard “Joey” Manning & Shannon and Chad Manning & Savanna. Three great grandchildren Jaxxon, Reece & Myranda. He was also survived by many neices & nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Talbert and Jody Lyons officiating. Interment will be held privately at Thornspring Cemetery. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

My dad was a loving & giving man. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in his memory. 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105

