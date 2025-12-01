Drivers should be alert for winter weather

RICHMOND — As snow makes its way across Virginia early this week, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) wants drivers to keep their guards up for slick roads and to check road conditions before doing any driving, especially during the Tuesday morning commute. Forecasts indicate that a wintery mix of rain, snow and freezing rain is expected to begin Monday night in the southwest part of Virginia and spread across the commonwealth into Tuesday morning. As rain changes to freezing rain through Tuesday morning, drivers should prepare for slower commutes and plan to leave early or delay travel and take it slow. Weather impacts to the morning rush hour are more likely for those in western and northern Virginia. Use caution in locations where pavement freezes first, including higher elevations, bridges, overpasses and shaded areas. Avoid distractions and make sure everyone in the car wears their seatbelts. VDOT crews will pretreat certain roadways more at risk of rain freezing and forming ice on pavement. Pretreatment may not happen in areas where the weather will begin as rain as it could wash away. Don’t pass a snowplow or spreader unless it is absolutely necessary. Wet, icy roads reduce traction between a car’s tires and the road surface, increasing the chance of skidding. Here are safe driving tips for icy conditions: Drive at lower speeds and smoothly, as jerky movements can throw a vehicle into a skid.

Brake early and gently to avoid skidding — never slam on the brakes.

If the vehicle does begin to skid, take your foot off the accelerator and do not slam the brakes. For a front-wheel skid, aim your vehicle where you want to go and gently turn the steering wheel into the direction of the skid. In a rear-wheel skid where the rear tires lose traction and you feel yourself spinning out, turn the steering wheel in the same direction that the rear is sliding.

Add extra seconds to increase your following distance behind other vehicles. INFORMATION ON ROADS Before traveling, be sure to check roadway conditions by using VDOT’s free 511 mobile app, which offers information about road conditions, traffic, incidents, construction and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more. Information is also available at 511.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 511 while in Virginia. For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623). For more about winter weather travel, visit VDOT’s weather page.