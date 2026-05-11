DRPT to Host Public Meeting on 2026 Virginia Statewide Rail Plan

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) will host a virtual public meeting on June 1, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. as part of its ongoing development of the 2026 Virginia Statewide Rail Plan (VSRP).

DRPT is seeking public input to ensure the updated plan reflects the needs and priorities of passengers, freight partners, and communities across the Commonwealth.

The Statewide Rail Plan establishes a vision for the future of rail in Virginia, outlining both short term (six year) and long term (20 year) investment horizons. The plan will guide future improvements to passenger and freight rail service, including infrastructure, operations, and safety considerations across the state.

The June 1 public meeting will provide an overview of the rail planning process, share initial findings from early data collection efforts, and offer participants an opportunity to provide feedback on rail preferences, strategies, and travel habits.

DRPT encourages residents, business owners, and stakeholders from across Virginia to attend and share their input. Public feedback will play a critical role in shaping the future of the Commonwealth’s rail network.

Register here to attend the meeting.

For more information about the 2026 Statewide Rail Plan and to stay updated, please visit the DRPT website.