Dublin Council Holds Public Hearings on Budget; water and sewer rates

By DAVID QUESENBERRY

Patriot Publishing

The Dublin Town Council held two public hearings during its May meeting on its annual budget and utility rates and fees for Fiscal Year 2026-2027.

Council first held a public hearing on the annual budget, which for the new fiscal year totals $6,961,041. Of this total, $2,401,178 is budgeted for the General Fund while $4,559,863 is allocated to the Enterprise Fund. The General Fund covers the operations of the Town’s departments, while the Enterprise Fund deals primarily with the operations of the water and sewer utilities, solid waste collection/disposal and capital projects.

With respect to the General Fund, no increase in real estate or personal property taxes were proposed. Vice-Mayor Wayne Seagle, acting as chairman for the meeting, opened the public hearing which drew no comments from citizens. Council will consider final approval of the budget at its June 18, 2026 meeting.

Council held a second public hearing on water, sewer and garbage service rates and fees. No public comments were received during the hearing. As to the water rates, Town Manager Darrin Cullip said that Pulaski County had increased the cost of water supplied to the Town by 8 percent, but that the Town held the increase in water rates for its customers to 6 percent. He told Council that the current agreement for water sales from the County was ending and that there were talks currently underway finalizing details of a revised water purchase agreement that would take into account current conditions.

According to the documentation in the Council packet, service fees for the water/sewer operations will remain the same with the exception of the monthly infrastructure rehabilitation fee for residential/ commercial utilities service which will increase 6 percent.

Water rates will increase by 6 percent, while sewer rates will increase by 15 percent due to the expense of upcoming sewer line maintenance. Garbage fees for residential and commercial customers will increase by 10 percent.

After the public hearing, the Council unanimously approved the water/sewer/solid waste rate schedules for the new fiscal year.

Cullip reported to Council on the performance of the current budget. As of April 30th, General Fund revenues and expenditures both stood at 69 percent of their budgeted amount. Enterprise Fund revenues were at 99 percent of budget while expenditures were at 61 percent.

Cullip added that the utility crews had been doing a lot of work, but that funds were spent wisely to keep Enterprise Fund expenses down.

He said, “Everything looks like it’s on track. Hopefully we can continue at the rate we’re going and be able to put some (funds) back.”

Council heard a presentation from Raymond Parks, Director of the Agency on Aging. Parks gave Council a summary of the many activities that the Agency performs in serving senior citizens. The prime objective of the agency is to allow citizens to “age in place” in their own homes by providing educational, supportive and advocacy services for them and their caregivers. Supportive services include provision of meals, homemaker services, transportation, respite care for caregivers and care coordination to assist seniors in obtaining needed services.

Parks said the agency also worked in an advocacy role for seniors through programs such as options counseling, elder abuse prevention, access to legal services and insurance counseling. The agency also offers an ombudsman program which assists seniors and their families receiving long term care that includes complaint investigation and resolution.

After the presentation, Council received updates on several projects in the Town. Cullip reported that work on the brown field grant was slowly moving forward due to a consultant’s staff shortage and the large amount of paperwork involved.

Town staff was working on plans for the annual 4th of July Flag Raising Ceremony at Town Hall. Cullip added that there had been a meeting with the Town of Pulaski on the joint 4th of July Parade on which he would have more information for Council later on.

On the Dublin Farmer’s Market, Cullip said that things were moving forward. So far, 28 vendors had committed to attend. Work was continuing with the Health Department on their requirements for the event. Fees had been waived for the food trucks to encourage their attendance.

He said there had been discussions on expenses for the event with Town expenses estimated at $1,500. The market would be scheduled on the last Friday of the month and was currently set for June 26th, July 31st, August 28th, September 25th and October 30th.

Live entertainment would also be provided beginning at 5:00 pm. Councilwoman Edith Hampton asked about advertising and promotions for the event. Cullip said that a marketing effort would begin upon the return of the organizers from a trip out West.

Council was told that work on the Town’s new website was continuing with high school students working to finish the project. Cullip said that Clay Howlett, Director of Information Technology for Pulaski County, was working to set up a time to bring the new website online and discontinue the current one. He said that staff would have some work to do in getting photographs for display on the new webpage.

The next scheduled meeting of the Dublin Town Council will be at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2026 in the Council Chambers of the Dublin Town Hall.