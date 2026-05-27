Griffith Announces $1,095,625 HHS Grant to Free Clinic of the New River Valley, Inc.

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded Free Clinic of the New River Valley, Inc., based in Christiansburg, Virginia, a grant of $1,095,625. The funding supports operations of local health centers. In response to this grant notice, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“The Community Health Center of the New River Valley provides health care services for local communities.

“This HHS grant for more than $1 million helps this community health care center promote health care access for New River Valley communities.”

BACKGROUND

The Community Health Center of the New River Valley administers services at locations in Christiansburg, Pearisburg and Dublin.

The awarding office of this grant is the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

As a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, Congressman Griffith serves as the Chairman of the Health Subcommittee.