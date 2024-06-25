Dublin residents killed in Prince William crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday (June 21, 2024) at 2:29 p.m. on Interstate 66 westbound at the 46-mile marker in Prince William County. Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday (June 21, 2024) at 2:29 p.m. on Interstate 66 westbound at the 46-mile marker in Prince William County.

A disabled 2019 Hyundai Tucson had pulled off the interstate and onto the right shoulder. A 2018 Isuzu NPR HD truck, heading westbound on Interstate 66, went off the right side of the interstate and struck the disabled Tucson. The Tucson then struck the jersey wall and was pushed along the shoulder about 400 feet.

Two passengers in the Tucson, Krystal Akers, 27, of Dublin, Va., and an 11-year-old female, died from their injuries at an area hospital.

The driver of the Tucson, Greggory S. Akers, 51, of Dublin, Va, suffered serious injuries, as did a three-month old infant in the vehicle.

Another fourth passenger in the Tucson, Tammy Akers, 55, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Isuzu truck, Anthony A.J. David, 26, of Hyattsville, Md., suffered minor injuries.

A passenger in the Isuzu truck, Joshua L. Hankey, 23, suffered serious injuries.

Charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.