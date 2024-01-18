Dwight Hensel Funk Jr., a proud veteran of the United States Army, went to his heavenly home on January 16, 2024, after battling many health afflictions.

Dwight was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a patient and loving Father, Husband, Grandfather and Brother. He married Paula Aileen Dunagan in Pulaski, VA in 1974. They would be celebrating their 50-year Anniversary this May. He loved his “Lady” with all of his heart and taught his children the significance of love. His pride and joy was his children and grandchildren. He was so proud of each and every one.

Dwight was born on November 02, 1954, to Dwight Hensel Funk and Mary Jane Fain in Pulaski, VA. After serving in the Army, he Graduated from New River Community College in 1981 with his Associates Degree. A natural working man and salesman who loved heavy equipment, he owned his own business, Southwest Equipment, for many years.

He is survived by his children Brittany Aileen (Sammy) Songer, Dwight Hensel (Melissa) Funk III, Christina Lee (Ricky) Byrd, and Michelle Marie (Stanley) Smith. A Very Special Brother-in-Law Phillip (Trey), (Victoria) Dunagan. His 14 grandchildren: Landyn, Lilyanna-Aileen, Natalie, Adam, Dakota, Austin, Jimmy, Justin, Matthew, Chelsea, Nicholas, Walter-Alexander, Macy, and Sadie. His Two Sisters, Linda and Kathy, Two Brothers, Mark and Timothy and one-Half Sister, Carla. His special love and Puppy Gracie Aileen.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dwight and Mary Jane.

A graveside service will be held in the near future at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, VA. with a special Celebration of His Life. We would like to recognize the Wytheville Veterans Clinic, the Salem Veterans Hospital and Highland Ridge Rehab Staff and Nurses for taking such great care of him in the past few months.

If you would like to honor Dwight, he would have loved to have donations sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.