DWR asking public to report after increase in suspected cases of avian influenze

RICHMOND, VA – The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has recently received reports of groups of dead black vultures across the state including several counties in Southwest Virginia. Preliminary testing indicates that the likely cause is H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Although disease activity is currently centered in black vultures, with migration season beginning, it is likely there will be mortalities in other bird species as well.

DWR asks that if you observe any of the following, please notify the Department by calling the Virginia Wildlife Conflict Helpline at 1-855-571-9003 or emailing wildlifehealth@dwr.virginia.gov.

Five or more dead vultures, waterfowl, shorebirds, or seabirds in the same area within five days

Sick or dead eagles, hawks, owls, or turkeys, excluding ones found on the road

Ten or more dead wild birds of any species in the same area within five days

The public is advised to avoid picking up or handling sick or dead wild birds. If you must dispose of a dead bird on your property, wear rubber gloves and other personal protective equipment, such as a mask and eye protection. Dead birds should be buried or double bagged and disposed of in a secured outdoor trash can or landfill. After disposing of the carcass, wash hands thoroughly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and disinfect clothing, and shoes. If you are frequently in contact with poultry, including backyard flocks, or other domesticated birds, you are encouraged to have separate clothing and shoes for use in the areas where you keep those birds. In addition, keep flocks away from vultures and ponds or similar bodies of water that are also accessible to wild waterfowl. Taking these precautions will help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

For more information and guidance, visit DWR’s avian influenza webpage.

If you develop any flu-like symptoms after handling wild birds (fever, body aches, red or itchy eyes, etc.), contact your state or local health department.

Again, the public can help DWR monitor this wildlife health issue by reporting incidents of sick or dead wild birds to 1-855-571-9003 or wildlifehealth@dwr.virginia.gov.