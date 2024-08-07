Earleen Phibbs Vaughan, age 77 of Denton, NC died Sunday, August 4th, 2024 at her Denton home. She was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on January 14th, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Mary Katherine Cook, and the late Arby Hastwell Phibbs. She attended Concord College in West Virginia. Earleen and her husband Ronald were former long-time members of the First Christian Church (DOC) in Pulaski, Va. Both Earleen and Ronald retired from the National Security Agency after putting in over 35 years of service. They were lovingly married for 54 years. Her cousins Betty and Dr. Michael Herzberg served as loving caregivers during her final chapter, which involved a long and courageous battle against cancer. Betty and Earleen’s granddaughter, Mackenzie, were by Earleen’s side in her final moments.

She is survived by: a son; Bryan (Amy) Craig Vaughan of Wellington, FL; four grandchildren; Kayleigh Vaughan, Jacob Vaughan, Zachary Vaughan, and Mackenzie Vaughan; one great-granddaughter, Amelia Vaughan; three nephews; Aaron Vaughan, Brandon Vaughan, and Hampton Vaughan.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 12th, 2024, at Seagle Funeral Home, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., followed immediately by the funeral service, which will be officiated by Pastor Edwin Clever. Interment will be held immediately after at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700