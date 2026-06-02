Early giving is open for the 13th annual GiveLocalNRV Giving Day

Blacksburg – This June, thousands of people are expected to participate in the New River Valley’s (NRV) 13th annual GiveLocalNRV Giving Day. Hosted by the Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV), this year’s 24-hour fundraising event will kick off at noon on Wednesday, June 24 and end at noon on Thursday, June 25. The early giving period for the event began Monday, June 1, enabling participants to fundraise for their work in the weeks leading up to the Giving Day. This year, 130+ charitable organizations that serve the NRV are participating in the event. These organizations use the GiveLocalNRV website (givelocalnrv.org) for free to raise funds and awareness for their missions. Additionally, these organizations are competing for the $25,000+ in grants and prizes that the CFNRV gives away during the event. These awards are won either by meeting certain fundraising milestones or by random chance. “The GiveLocalNRV Giving Day is about spotlighting the essential work of our region’s nonprofits and how donations fuel their work,” said Lindsey Gleason-Reed, the CFNRV’s assistant director. “Every gift of $5 or more, combined with other gifts, helps participants ensure they can fulfill their missions each day.” The grants and prizes range from $250 to $1,500 and are provided by the CFNRV as well as generous corporate sponsors. This year, there are 40+ different awards available for participating organizations to win, which means that every donation can help an organization win extra funds. The event’s lead Diamond sponsors are National Bank of Blacksburg and the Cranwell Family Foundation. Other generous sponsors are First Bank & Trust, Atlantic Union Bank, Celco Community Credit Union, Carter Bank, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, ACI, Inc., Locus, Olio Financial Planning, and Brown Insurance. Additionally, RadioIQ and WVTF Music are media partners for this year’s event. Organizations in six localities across the NRV are participating, including Floyd (18 organizations), Giles (7), Montgomery (70), Pulaski (16), Radford (8), and Wythe (8). An additional 11 organizations headquartered outside of our region who provide services in the NRV are participating. A full list of this year’s participants is below. Additionally, many organizations are holding in-person events to celebrate the Giving Day this month. Since 2014, thousands of donors have raised $5.15 million through this event. To learn more, visit www.givelocalnrv.org. A donation of $5 or more can be made online. Participating organizations can also accept gifts of checks or cash as well as wire transfers over $1,000 for the event. 2026 GiveLocalNRV Giving Day Participant List Floyd (18 organizations) Blue Mountain School

Blue Ridge Green Burial

Floyd Center for the Arts

Floyd County Humane Society

Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers

Floyd Times

Friends of Roberson Mill

Handmade Music School

June Bug Center

Mountain Valor Veteran Services

Old Church Gallery

PFLAG Floyd Va

Plenty! Farm & Food Bank

Safe Surfin’ Foundation

Spikenard Farm Honeybee Sanctuary

Springhouse

Stay Home!

SustainFloyd Foundation Giles (7) Giles Animal Rescue

Giles Community Garden

Giles County Animal Shelter

Giles County Christian Service Mission

Giles Health & Family Center

Pearisburg Junior Woman’s Club

Pembroke Women’s Club Montgomery (70) Agape Center NRV

Alta Mons

Alum Ridge Animal Sanctuary

Arc of New River Valley

Blacksburg Community Band

Blacksburg Community Strings

Blacksburg Interfaith Food Pantry

Blacksburg Junior Women’s Club

Blacksburg Master Chorale

Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation

Blacksburg New School

Blacksburg Refugee Partnership

Blacksburg Regional Art Association

Catholic Campus Ministry at Virginia Tech

Children’s Advocacy Center of the New River Valley

Christiansburg Band Boosters Association

Christiansburg Institute

Community Foundation of the New River Valley

Dayspring Christian Academy

Downtown Christiansburg

Eastmont Community Foundation

Flying Changes Va

Friends of Peak Creek

Friends of St. Luke Odd Fellows & Household of Ruth

Friends of the Blacksburg Farmers Market

Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley

Hacksburg

Havenwood Equestrian Center

Historic Smithfield

Humane Society of Montgomery County

Imagination Library of Montgomery County, VA

Inmate Family Assistance of the NRV

Intellectual Disabilities Agency

Leap Performing Arts Company

Literacy NRV

Little Big Dog Rescue

Live Work Eat Grow

Lyric Council

Mayapple School

Micah’s Backpack

Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Foundation

Montgomery County Christmas Store

Montgomery County Educational Foundation

Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program

Montgomery County Friends of Animal Care & Control

Montgomery Museum of Art & History

Mountain View Humane

New River Family Shelter

New River Land Trust

New River Robotics Association

New River Valley Leading Lights

NRV Academy of Dance

NRV Cares

Renaissance Music Academy of Virginia

Ride-A-Rescue

Roanoke-Blacksburg Innovation Network

Salvation Army of New River Valley

St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church

St. John Neumann Academy

Summer Musical Enterprise

Sustainable Blacksburg

United Way of Southwest Virginia

Valley Interfaith Child Care Center

Virginia Institute for Invertebrates

Volunteer Montgomery

Virginia Tech Women’s Club

VT Autism Clinic & Center for Autism Research

Wonder Universe, A Children’s Museum

WWII Museum of the NRV

YMCA at Virginia Tech Pulaski (16) Calfee Center

City of Refuge Pulaski

Emergency Needs Task force of Pulaski County

Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley

Free Clinic of Pulaski County

Friends of Claytor Lake

Friends of the Pulaski Theatre

Instill Mindfulness

Jordan’s Chapel Feed My Lambs Program

New River Conservancy

New River Historical/Wilderness Road Regional

New River Valley Agency on Aging

Pulaski County Animal Shelter

Pulaski County Public Schools Education Foundation

Pulaski Daily Bread

YMCA of Pulaski County Radford (8) Disability Resource Center of the New River Valley

Glencoe Mansion Museum & Gallery

New River Community Action

New River Mount Rogers Workforce Development Foundation

Radford Band Boosters

Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread

Vittles for Vets

Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley Wythe (8) Bland Ministry Center

Brock Hughes Medical Center

Millwald theatre

Presbyterian Children’s Home of the Highlands

Rural Retreat Depot Foundation

Wythe County Breast Cancer Coalition

Wythe County Historical Society

Wytheville Training School Cultural Center Organizations based outside the NRV but serve our region (11; this includes 9 based in Roanoke or Salem) Brain Injury Solutions

Cardinal News

Carilion Clinic Hospice New River Valley

Depaul Community Resources

Feeding Southwest Virginia

Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council

People Incorporated of Virginia

Roanoke Higher Education Center Foundation

Ronald McDonald House of SW VA

Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center

Virginia Hunters Who Care