Early giving is open for the 13th annual GiveLocalNRV Giving Day

|Blacksburg – This June, thousands of people are expected to participate in the New River Valley’s (NRV) 13th annual GiveLocalNRV Giving Day. Hosted by the Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV), this year’s 24-hour fundraising event will kick off at noon on Wednesday, June 24 and end at noon on Thursday, June 25. The early giving period for the event began Monday, June 1, enabling participants to fundraise for their work in the weeks leading up to the Giving Day.
This year, 130+ charitable organizations that serve the NRV are participating in the event. These organizations use the GiveLocalNRV website (givelocalnrv.org) for free to raise funds and awareness for their missions. Additionally, these organizations are competing for the $25,000+ in grants and prizes that the CFNRV gives away during the event. These awards are won either by meeting certain fundraising milestones or by random chance.
“The GiveLocalNRV Giving Day is about spotlighting the essential work of our region’s nonprofits and how donations fuel their work,” said Lindsey Gleason-Reed, the CFNRV’s assistant director. “Every gift of $5 or more, combined with other gifts, helps participants ensure they can fulfill their missions each day.”
The grants and prizes range from $250 to $1,500 and are provided by the CFNRV as well as generous corporate sponsors. This year, there are 40+ different awards available for participating organizations to win, which means that every donation can help an organization win extra funds. The event’s lead Diamond sponsors are National Bank of Blacksburg and the Cranwell Family Foundation. Other generous sponsors are First Bank & Trust, Atlantic Union Bank, Celco Community Credit Union, Carter Bank, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, ACI, Inc., Locus, Olio Financial Planning, and Brown Insurance. Additionally, RadioIQ and WVTF Music are media partners for this year’s event.
Organizations in six localities across the NRV are participating, including Floyd (18 organizations), Giles (7), Montgomery (70), Pulaski (16), Radford (8), and Wythe (8). An additional 11 organizations headquartered outside of our region who provide services in the NRV are participating. A full list of this year’s participants is below. Additionally, many organizations are holding in-person events to celebrate the Giving Day this month.
Since 2014, thousands of donors have raised $5.15 million through this event. To learn more, visit www.givelocalnrv.org. A donation of $5 or more can be made online. Participating organizations can also accept gifts of checks or cash as well as wire transfers over $1,000 for the event.
2026 GiveLocalNRV Giving Day Participant List
Floyd (18 organizations)
- Blue Mountain School
- Blue Ridge Green Burial
- Floyd Center for the Arts
- Floyd County Humane Society
- Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers
- Floyd Times
- Friends of Roberson Mill
- Handmade Music School
- June Bug Center
- Mountain Valor Veteran Services
- Old Church Gallery
- PFLAG Floyd Va
- Plenty! Farm & Food Bank
- Safe Surfin’ Foundation
- Spikenard Farm Honeybee Sanctuary
- Springhouse
- Stay Home!
- SustainFloyd Foundation
Giles (7)
- Giles Animal Rescue
- Giles Community Garden
- Giles County Animal Shelter
- Giles County Christian Service Mission
- Giles Health & Family Center
- Pearisburg Junior Woman’s Club
- Pembroke Women’s Club
Montgomery (70)
- Agape Center NRV
- Alta Mons
- Alum Ridge Animal Sanctuary
- Arc of New River Valley
- Blacksburg Community Band
- Blacksburg Community Strings
- Blacksburg Interfaith Food Pantry
- Blacksburg Junior Women’s Club
- Blacksburg Master Chorale
- Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation
- Blacksburg New School
- Blacksburg Refugee Partnership
- Blacksburg Regional Art Association
- Catholic Campus Ministry at Virginia Tech
- Children’s Advocacy Center of the New River Valley
- Christiansburg Band Boosters Association
- Christiansburg Institute
- Community Foundation of the New River Valley
- Dayspring Christian Academy
- Downtown Christiansburg
- Eastmont Community Foundation
- Flying Changes Va
- Friends of Peak Creek
- Friends of St. Luke Odd Fellows & Household of Ruth
- Friends of the Blacksburg Farmers Market
- Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley
- Hacksburg
- Havenwood Equestrian Center
- Historic Smithfield
- Humane Society of Montgomery County
- Imagination Library of Montgomery County, VA
- Inmate Family Assistance of the NRV
- Intellectual Disabilities Agency
- Leap Performing Arts Company
- Literacy NRV
- Little Big Dog Rescue
- Live Work Eat Grow
- Lyric Council
- Mayapple School
- Micah’s Backpack
- Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Foundation
- Montgomery County Christmas Store
- Montgomery County Educational Foundation
- Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program
- Montgomery County Friends of Animal Care & Control
- Montgomery Museum of Art & History
- Mountain View Humane
- New River Family Shelter
- New River Land Trust
- New River Robotics Association
- New River Valley Leading Lights
- NRV Academy of Dance
- NRV Cares
- Renaissance Music Academy of Virginia
- Ride-A-Rescue
- Roanoke-Blacksburg Innovation Network
- Salvation Army of New River Valley
- St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church
- St. John Neumann Academy
- Summer Musical Enterprise
- Sustainable Blacksburg
- United Way of Southwest Virginia
- Valley Interfaith Child Care Center
- Virginia Institute for Invertebrates
- Volunteer Montgomery
- Virginia Tech Women’s Club
- VT Autism Clinic & Center for Autism Research
- Wonder Universe, A Children’s Museum
- WWII Museum of the NRV
- YMCA at Virginia Tech
Pulaski (16)
- Calfee Center
- City of Refuge Pulaski
- Emergency Needs Task force of Pulaski County
- Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley
- Free Clinic of Pulaski County
- Friends of Claytor Lake
- Friends of the Pulaski Theatre
- Instill Mindfulness
- Jordan’s Chapel Feed My Lambs Program
- New River Conservancy
- New River Historical/Wilderness Road Regional
- New River Valley Agency on Aging
- Pulaski County Animal Shelter
- Pulaski County Public Schools Education Foundation
- Pulaski Daily Bread
- YMCA of Pulaski County
Radford (8)
- Disability Resource Center of the New River Valley
- Glencoe Mansion Museum & Gallery
- New River Community Action
- New River Mount Rogers Workforce Development Foundation
- Radford Band Boosters
- Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread
- Vittles for Vets
- Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley
Wythe (8)
- Bland Ministry Center
- Brock Hughes Medical Center
- Millwald theatre
- Presbyterian Children’s Home of the Highlands
- Rural Retreat Depot Foundation
- Wythe County Breast Cancer Coalition
- Wythe County Historical Society
- Wytheville Training School Cultural Center
Organizations based outside the NRV but serve our region (11; this includes 9 based in Roanoke or Salem)
- Brain Injury Solutions
- Cardinal News
- Carilion Clinic Hospice New River Valley
- Depaul Community Resources
- Feeding Southwest Virginia
- Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council
- People Incorporated of Virginia
- Roanoke Higher Education Center Foundation
- Ronald McDonald House of SW VA
- Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center
- Virginia Hunters Who Care