Early voting begins Friday, Sept. 20

RICHMOND, VA – In-person voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Friday, Sept. 20 and will continue through Saturday, Nov. 2.

To vote early in-person, registered voters should go to the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, present their ID and cast a ballot. The location of the general registrar’s office for all jurisdictions can be found on the Virginia Department of Elections’ website (Local Contact Information) as well as a list of acceptable forms of identification. (Do I need an ID to vote?)

Additionally, requested absentee ballots will be mailed beginning Sept. 20, including ballots to registered military and overseas voters.

Any registered voter can request an absentee ballot either in person, by mail, online (Citizen Portal) or by contacting their general registrar’s office. The deadline to request a mailed absentee ballot is Oct. 25.

Registered voters do not need a reason to request an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots can be dropped off at the general registrar’s office or polling location on Election Day. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than Nov. 5 and received by noon Nov. 8.

Anyone with visual or manual dexterity impairment has the option to vote an absentee ballot using an electronic marking tool.

The deadline to register to vote and cast a regular ballot is Oct. 15. Afterward, voters can register and vote through same-day registration and cast a provisional ballot. Same-day registration must take place in person either at an early voting location for the jurisdiction in which the voter intends to register or at their polling location on Election Day.

Some jurisdictions offer early in-person voting at satellite locations in addition to the general registrar’s office. Dates and times vary by jurisdiction. (Early Voting Office Locations)

Curbside voting is also available for those with disabilities and those over 65 who wish to vote in person. Contact your general registrar’s office for more information regarding voting hours, additional locations and ballot drop boxes.

Voters with questions about absentee or early in-person voting can call their general registrar’s office or the Department of Election at 1-800-552-9745 or email info@elections.virginia.gov.

On the ballot this year in Virginia are races for president, all 11 congressional districts, a Senate seat, an amendment to the Constitution of Virginia and a variety of local offices. A full list of candidates in all 2024 races can be found online. Virginia Dept. of Elections: Candidates & Referendums

Important dates for the Nov. 5 election cycle: