Early voting for 2025 primaries begins Friday

RICHMOND, VA – In-person early voting for the June 17 primary elections begins Friday, May 2 and will continue through Saturday, June 14.

All localities offer early voting. Voters are only allowed to vote early in the jurisdiction in which they are registered. Virginia’s 45-day early voting period officially begins Saturday, May 3, but registrar offices that will be closed must offer early voting May 2.

To vote early in-person, registered voters should go to a designated early voting location for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, present their ID and cast a ballot.

Early voting locations vary by jurisdiction. Each locality in Virginia sets its own early voting location(s). Some jurisdictions offer early in-person voting at multiple satellite locations throughout the early voting period. Dates and times vary by jurisdiction. (Early Voting Office Locations)

Curbside voting is also available for those with disabilities and those over 65 who wish to vote in person. Contact your general registrar’s office for more information regarding voting hours, additional locations and ballot drop boxes. (Local Contact Information)

A list of acceptable forms of identification can be found online. (Do I need an ID to vote?)

Requested absentee ballots begin being mailed no later than May 2, including ballots to registered military and overseas voters.

Any registered voter can request an absentee ballot either in person, by mail, online (Citizen Portal) or by contacting their general registrar’s office. The deadline to request a mailed absentee ballot is June 6.

Registered voters do not need a reason to request an absentee ballot.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at the general registrar’s office or designated dropbox location during the early voting period or at polling locations on Election Day. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than June 17 and received by noon June 20.

Anyone with visual or manual dexterity impairment has the option to vote an absentee ballot using an electronic marking tool.

The deadline to register to vote and cast a regular ballot is May 27. Afterward, voters can register and vote through same-day registration and cast a provisional ballot. Same-day registration must take place in person either at an early voting location for the jurisdiction in which the voter intends to register or at their designated polling location on Election Day.

Voters with questions about absentee or early in-person voting can call their general registrar’s office or the Department of Elections at 1-800-552-9745 or email info@elections.virginia.gov.

All 133 Virginia counties and cities will have a Democratic primary, but only 31 will have a Republican primary. (See map below.)

On the ballot this year in Virginia are Democratic Party primaries for lieutenant governor and attorney general as well as primaries for both Democratic and Republican nominees for House of Delegates seats and local races. Since only one gubernatorial candidate for each party qualified for the ballot, there will be no primary election for governor. Only those House of Delegates districts where more than one candidate qualified for the ballot will have a primary election.

A full list of candidates in all 2025 races can be found online. Virginia Dept. of Elections: Candidates & Referendums

Important dates for the June 17 election cycle: