Early voting for April 21 referendum begins

RICHMOND, VA – Early in-person voting for the April 21 constitutional amendment

referendum special election begins Friday, March 6, and will continue through Saturday, April

18.

All localities offer early in-person voting. To vote early in person, registered voters should go to

a designated early voting location for the locality in which they are registered, present their ID,

and cast a ballot. Voters are only allowed to vote early in the locality in which they are

registered. Early voting hours of operation vary by locality, and some localities offer early in-

person voting at additional satellite locations throughout the early voting period. (Early Voting

Office Locations)

The deadline to register to vote and cast a regular ballot is April 14. Afterward, voters can

register and vote through same-day registration and cast a provisional ballot. Same-day

registration must take place in person either at an early voting location for the locality in which

the voter resides or at their designated polling location (based on their residence) on Election

Day.

Curbside voting is also available for those with disabilities and those over 65 who wish to vote in

person. Voters are encouraged to contact their general registrar’s office for more information

regarding voting hours, additional locations and ballot drop boxes. (Local Contact Information)

A list of acceptable forms of voter identification can be found online. (Do I need an ID to vote?)

Requested absentee ballots begin being mailed no later than March 6, including ballots to

registered military and overseas voters.

Any registered voter can request an absentee ballot either in person, by mail, online (Citizen

Portal) or by contacting their general registrar’s office. The deadline to request a mailed absentee

ballot is April 10. Voters do not need a reason to request an absentee ballot.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at the general registrar’s office or designated drop box

location during the early voting period or at polling locations on Election Day. Absentee ballots

returned by mail must be postmarked no later than April 21 and received by noon April 24.

Anyone with visual or manual dexterity impairment has the option to vote an absentee ballot

using an electronic marking tool.

Voters with questions about absentee or early in-person voting can call their general registrar’s

office or the Department of Elections at 1-800-552-9745 or email info@elections.virginia.gov.

The text of the ballot question and explanation of the referendum as passed by the General

Assembly can be found online. Proposed Amendment for April 2026 Special Election

Important dates for the April 21 election cycle:

• March 6 – Early voting begins.

• April 10 – Last day to request an absentee ballot by mail or online.

• April 14 – Deadline to register to vote and cast a regular ballot.

• April 15 – Same-day registration begins. Anyone registering and voting at the

same time will have to cast a provisional ballot.

• April 18 – Last day of early voting.

• April 21 – ELECTION DAY

• April 24 – All mailed ballots must be received by the general registrar’s office by

noon.