October 5, 1938

July 16, 2024

Earnest Pierce Worrell, 85, of Snowville, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by those he loved the most, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. He was born in Carroll County on October 5, 1938, to the late Hobert S. and Delmar Simpkins Worrell. Earnest grew up in Snowville where he gained his lifelong love of fishing, hunting, gardening and the mountains. He was a devoted employee of New River Industries for 39 years. Earnest was known for his incredible love for his family, his infectious laugh, and for being the best cook around. He was a hardworking and devoted husband, father and Paw. His greatest joy was serving his family and spending time with them. Earnest was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sandra Lynn Worrell; brothers, George, Melvin, William and Bobby Worrell; and his sister, Nellie Worrell Morris.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Gracie Eileen Dishon Worrell; son, Jackie D. Worrell; daughter and son-in-law, Jeannie Worrell Quesenberry (Michael); granddaughters, Autumn Brooke and Alyson Blake Quesenberry; sisters, Hattie Worrell Simpkins and Edna Worrell DeLap; special sister-in-law, Belva Lorraine Dalton; brothers-in-law, Jeff, Ricky and Gary Dishon; and many other family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at the Dishon Cemetery in Snowville with Pastor Jason Aker officiating.

The Worrell family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com