September 18, 1942

December 30, 2024

On December 30, 2024, Eddie Lee Callahan, Dublin, Va. prayed for and answered God’s call to come home. His early life began in Tucson, Ariz. Born to Dan and Alma Callahan. His childhood was spent with brothers, Bob Boyd, Danny Callahan both deceased and Dean Callahan. He is also survived by his wife of 60 years Rita Linkous Callahan; son Todd Callahan and Pam; daughter DeAnne Webb and John; grandsons Jake and Jaxson Callahan; and sisters in law Susan Linkous and Joan Boyd.

Eddie preached the gospel of Christ for 64 years, serving congregations in Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia. He was a graduate of Johnson Bible College with Masters Degrees from Kentucky Christian College and Blue Ridge College of Evangelism. He used his knowledge to teach other young men at Blue Ridge College to preach the Word. He continued his ministry to his last days at River City Christian Church in Radford, Va.

The family will receive friends from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2025, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery in Christiansburg.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be at Eddie’s request to River City Christian Church P.O Box 1658 Radford Va. 24141, Blue Ridge College of Evangelism P.O. Box 979 Wytheville Va. 24382 or Johnson University 7900 Johnson Dr. Knoxville Tn. 37998.

The Callahan family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com